    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Saaho Director Sujeeth Gets Married To Fiancée Pravallika, Wedding Pictures Go Viral

      By
      |

      Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy got married to his fiancée Pravallika on August 2 (Sunday) in presence of his close friends and family members. The wedding ceremony took place at Hyderbad's Golkonda Resorts. The pictures of Sujeeth and Pravallika have gone viral on social media and fans started pouring in wishes for the newly-wed couple in the town.

      See pics here:

      Sujeeth and Pravallika Wedding
      Sujeeth and Pravallika

      In the above pictures, Sujeeth and Pravallika look adorable as bride and groom. Sujeeth looks handsome in a traditional off-white silk kurta while Pravallika is looking beautiful in a pink silk zari saree. The duo's wedding was an intimate affair due to the Coronavirus pandemic, due to which the director couldn't invite his friends from the film industry as well.

      Also Read : Director Sujeeth To Tie The Knot In 2021 After Completing Chiranjeevi's Lucifer Remake?

      For the unversed, Sujeeth and Pravallika got engaged on June 10, 2020, in the presence of their family members. Pravallika is a dentist by profession. They both dated for a long time before tying the sacred knot of marriage.

      Also Read : CONFIRMED: Saaho Director Sujeeth To Helm Chiranjeevi Starring Lucifer Remake!

      We wish Sujeeth and Pravallika a happy married life!

      Read more about: sujeeth pravallika
      Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 13:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X