Saaho Director Sujeeth Gets Married To Fiancée Pravallika, Wedding Pictures Go Viral

Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy got married to his fiancée Pravallika on August 2 (Sunday) in presence of his close friends and family members. The wedding ceremony took place at Hyderbad's Golkonda Resorts. The pictures of Sujeeth and Pravallika have gone viral on social media and fans started pouring in wishes for the newly-wed couple in the town.

See pics here:

In the above pictures, Sujeeth and Pravallika look adorable as bride and groom. Sujeeth looks handsome in a traditional off-white silk kurta while Pravallika is looking beautiful in a pink silk zari saree. The duo's wedding was an intimate affair due to the Coronavirus pandemic, due to which the director couldn't invite his friends from the film industry as well.

For the unversed, Sujeeth and Pravallika got engaged on June 10, 2020, in the presence of their family members. Pravallika is a dentist by profession. They both dated for a long time before tying the sacred knot of marriage.

We wish Sujeeth and Pravallika a happy married life!