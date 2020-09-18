Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Is Keerthy Suresh Not A Part Of The Mahesh Babu Starrer?

Keerthy Suresh is now considered as one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. After her award-winning performance in the film Mahanati, filmmakers want to cast the diva in their upcoming projects. Well, we all know that Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the leading lady in Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, a report published in a leading portal suggests that the makers are now planning to replace her in the film.

The report states that Keerthy Suresh's new slim trim look has made the makers take such a decision. For the unversed, the Mahanati actress recently shared some photos of herself on Instagram. She indeed surprised everyone by her slim figure. However, her transformation didn't go down well with Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers, as they wanted the actress to be chubby and cute for the role.

Apart from that, Mahesh Babu's fans are also not so impressed with her look and her casting in the film. Hence, the makers have apparently planned to replace Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Also Read : Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: The Shooting Of The Project To Resume In October?

Well, this report is indeed heartbreaking for Keerthy Suresh fans as they were excited to see their favourite actress opposite Superstar Mahesh Babu. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in three Telugu projects- Rang De, Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi.

Also Read : Keerthy Suresh To Tie The Knot Soon? Is This The Reason Behind Rejecting Film Offers?

She is playing Rajinikanth's sister in Siva's Tamil film Annaatthe. Moreover, the actress is a part of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.