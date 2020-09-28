Vakeel Saab: Makers Plan To Finish Pawan Kalyan’s Scenes In 30 Days?

The makers of Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab, have already started filming in September 2020. If reports are to be believed, the Power Star will begin working on the courtroom drama after the first week of October. Hence, director Venu Sriram will reportedly finish the party sequences with Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla before the actor joins the set.

Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal states that the makers are now planning to finish Pawan Kalyan's remaining portion of the film in 30 days schedule, once he resumes filming. The report suggests that the Power Star has promised the makers that he would work continuously without breaks. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

On the other hand, the makers have reportedly prepared themselves for breaks as many claim that Pawan Kalyan changes plans quite frequently. For the unversed, he is resuming work after the first week of October due to his pending political work.

Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab is being jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film is the official Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in key roles. The makers of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer are planning to release Vakeel Saab on January 14, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

On a professional note, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in PSPK 27, PSPK 28 and PSPK 29 which were announced on his 49th birthday (September 2).

