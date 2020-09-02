Vakeel Saab Motion Poster Out! Pawan Kalyan Is All Set To Fight For Justice

Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab's motion poster is finally out and as expected, it's intriguing and grabbing everyone's attention. On the occasion of Power Star Pawan Kalyan's 49th birthday, the makers shared the motion poster of his next Vakeel Saab on Twitter.

In the motion poster, Pawan Kalyan can be seen donning a lawyer's outfit and is all set to fight for justice. 'Satyameva Jayate' can also be heard in the background.

Yesterday (September 1), the production house of the Power Star-starrer, Sri Venkateswara Creations announced about the same on Twitter. "Get ready for the launch of Power Star Pawan Kalyan's #VakeelSaabMotionPoster @ 9:09AM tomorrow!," the makers tweeted.

The makers of Vakeel Saab shared that the announcement will be a special treat for Pawan Kalyan on his 49th birthday. A few months ago, makers of Pawan Kalyan-starrer had shared an intriguing poster of his comeback film, in which the Power Star was featured in a rugged avatar. The poster of Vakeel Saab caught everyone's attention and generated excitement amongst the masses.

Directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Hindi superhit film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in lead roles. Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a lawyer, played by Big B in the original.

Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla are portraying Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's characters, respectively. Shruti Haasan will reportedly be playing Pawan Kalyan's wife in the film.

