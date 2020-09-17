Veteran Director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Tests Positive For COVID-19

Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao recently informed fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 88-year-old director confirmed the same through a video message on Facebook, and said that he tested positive on September 9 and is under home quarantine.

In the video clip, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao said, "I have been getting a lot of phone calls and messages, especially from the press. Some people who wanted to do something special on my birthday on September 21. I wasn't able to attend them because of a small incident."

While declaring about being diagnosed with COVID-19, the veteran director said, "On this 9th of September, I was declared COVID positive. I casually asked the doctor that for 65 years, I have been positive. Suddenly, you say I'm positive. I have never been negative and stayed positive always. But they have declared that. I am now in home isolation."

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao also shared that he is in a separate room. He recalled his hostel days and said that his food is kept inside his room. The Varudu director assured his fans that he is doing absolutely fine. Moreover, Singeetam also informed, "There was also a CT scan that was taken, they have told me there is a mild infection and I am going to be in isolation up to September 22."

The filmmaker interestingly shared positivity and said that he will be out and is going to enjoy his book after September 23. While speaking about COVID-19 pandemic, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao said, "I want to say COVID is a pandemic and it is a serious thing and one has to be very very very careful. The mask, social distancing, all this has to be done. I did all that, inspite of that I don't know how it attacked me. But man has always won the virus at any time in the history of human mankind. Therefore, we will all finally win."

On the professional front, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao last directed Telugu film Welcome Obama (2015) which stars Urmila Kanitkar, Rachel and Esteban in key roles. The film was a remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay! (2011). Notably, the director had also composed the music of the film.

We hope Singeetam Srinivasa Rao gets well soon!