Vakeel Saab Day 11 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Struggles To Reach Break-Even Point

Pawan Kalyan's latest release Vakeel Saab has completed 10 days of its release. Despite the surge in cases of COVID-19, the film has been able to garner huge attention of the audience. For the unversed, the film marks Power Star's comeback to the industry after almost 3 years, which also became another reason for zillions of his fans to celebrate.

Well, the courtroom drama, a remake of the Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, has been doing a tremendous job at the box office. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Vakeel Saab collected Rs 32.24 crore with its theatrical run on day 1. After garnering impressive collections of Rs 10.74 and Rs 10.39 on days 2 and 3 respectively, the collection witnessed a slow down in the following days. Now, on day 11, the film has managed to acquire a collection of Rs 1 crore (approx) from the Telugu region.

Scroll down for Vakeel Saab's Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana Box Office Report

Day 1- Rs 32.24 crore

Day 2- Rs 10.74 crore

Day 3- Rs 10.39 crore

Day 4- Rs 4.19 crore

Day 5- Rs 8.30 crore

Day 6- Rs 4.83 crore

Day 7- Rs 1.59 crore

Day 8- Rs 1.12 crore

Day 9- Rs 1.32 crore

Day 10- Rs 1.92 crore

Total: Rs 75.8 crore (Rs 117.9 crore-gross)

Day 11- Rs 1 crore (approx)

It is worth mentioning that Vakeel Saab has collected Rs 80 crore share (approx) with its worldwide theatrical run in 10 days. Going by the aforementioned numbers and the theatrical rights of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer valued at Rs 90 crore, the courtroom drama is struggling to attain the break-even point. For the unversed, to reach the break-even point, Vakeel Saab will have to acquire a collection of Rs 90 crore, which looks impossible with the slow pace with which the film is running right now in theatres.

Notably, Vakeel Saab is Pawan Kalyan's first film to collect Rs 80 crore share and Tollywood's 14th film to cross the mark at the box office.

Talking about the cast and crew of the film, Vakeel Saab directed by Venu Sriram has an ensemble cast including Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Vamsi Krishna, Mukesh Rishi and Srikanth Iyyengar. Backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their respective banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects, the film has music composed by S Thaman and cinematography by PS Vinod.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Day 10 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Courtroom Drama Runs Slow

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Day 9 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Stays Stable