Vakeel Saab First Review Out: Pawan Kalyan Is Going To Leave You Speechless With His Incredible Role

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is indeed going to be a never-seen-before extravaganza on big screens when it releases on April 9. Don't believe us? Well, the first review says so and we can't help but gush over the superstar.

Apparently, as per film critic Umair Sandhu's latest tweet, Pawan Kalyan is going to leave the audience speechless with his powerful performance in Vakeel Saab. Rating the film 4 out of 5, Umair wrote, "EXCLUSIVE First Review #VakeelSaab from Overseas Censor Board ! With powerful performances from the star cast, the film leaves you shocked, stunned and speechless. Don't miss this one as it hammers home a very powerful message."

Well, the film review has literally wowed many including Pawanists (Pawan Kalyan fans) who are eagerly waiting for the film's release. Let us tell you that Vakeel Saab marks the actor's return to films after almost 3 years. The superstar will be seen playing the role of an unapologetic lawyer who is on a mission to fight for women, who face an unfortunate ordeal.

Jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the film features an extensive star cast including, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, Anjali, Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj. PS Vinod has cranked the camera for Vakeel Saab, which has music composed by S Thaman. On a related note, the film has done an impressive pre-release business and has collected Rs 79.35 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

For the unversed, Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Bollywood's 2016 courtroom drama Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

