Aha Unveils A Compelling Sneak-Peek Into Bhamakalapam, The Web Original Film Starring Priyamani

100% Telugu OTT platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, is set to wow audiences with their next web original film, Bhamakalapam, a delicious home-cooked thriller starring Priyamani and John Vijay in the lead. The Family Man actress makes her digital debut with the film directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti which has filmmaker Bharat Kamma as the showrunner. After a captivating first-look poster, the makers have launched the first glimpse of the thriller today.

The first glimpse introduces viewers to the world of a homemaker Ch. Anupama, who resides in an apartment. She even runs a popular cookery YouTube channel named after her, Anupama Ghumaghuma, in which she has shared over 1000 recipes and gained over a lakh subscribers recently. Anupama cooks a new dish for her viewers every week but says that her current dish is all the more special because she doesn't know how to make it. Later, we see her close yer eyes and chop something fiercely with a knife. Is she truly discussing food here or is there more to what we see on the screen? You'll know soon.

Priyamani slips into the skin of a homemaker in a tense situation effortlessly in the slick glimpse that has us craving for more. Bhamakalapam's first look recently had her resembling Goddess Durga to reflect the many dimensions of a homemaker. Justin Prabhakaran has been roped in for the music score while its technical crew comprises cinematographer Deepak Kumar, editor Viplav, to name a few. Bhamakalapam is produced by Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu under SVCC Digital (also the makers of Vishwak Sen's Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam).

Bangarraju Day 2 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna’s Film Sets Cash Registers Ringing!

Kamal Haasan & Sony Pictures Team Up For A Sivakarthikeyan Project; Rajkumar Periasamy To Direct

Other recent releases on aha include The American Dream, Lakshya, Senapathi, 3 Roses, Laabham, Manchi Rojuloachaie, Romantic, Most Eligible Bachelor, Anubhavinchu Raja, Sarkaar, Chef Mantra, Alludu Garu, and Christmas Thatha, to name a few. The streaming platform is soon set to premiere Telugu Indian Idol, the first-ever Indian Idol in South India, a singing competition hosted by Sreerama Chandra. aha's talk show, Unstoppable, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been rated the no. 1 talk show on IMDB.