Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar Release Daughter Sitara's First Kuchipudi Dance Video, See Post

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar treated their fans and followers with a special dance video of their daughter Sitara, on the special occasion of Ram Navami. Interestingly, Sitara Ghattamaneni is seen having her first-ever Kuchipudi performance in the video, which is now going viral on social media.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata, who is all excited about his daughter's Kuchipudi performance, took to his official Instagram and wrote: "Sitara's first Kuchipudi dance recital... Couldn't be happier to present it on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami. This Shloka speaks of the greatness of Lord Rama!"

"In awe of you my Situ Papa and your dedication to your craft! You make me more and more proud! 😘🤗😘 Immense respect and love to you my little one @sitaraghattamaneni ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you @arunabhikshu garu and @mahathibhikshu for being her teachers of this beautiful dance form 🙏🙏🙏," added Mahesh Babu.

"Wishing all of you a very happy Sri Rama Navami. May your day be as bright and filled with love and light. 🙏🙏🙏," The Telugu superstar concluded his post.

Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, shared the video and wrote: "Speechless, teary-eyed, proud, happy... so many emotions run through me as I see this recital!! A proud mother I am!! 😍😍😍"

"@arunabhikshu garu and @mahathibhikshu, I owe this creation to you both and Sitara is evolving into a beautiful little woman because of your hard work, continuous support and love ❤️ I will always remain ever so grateful to you both 🙏🙏🤗 What a beautiful way to start this auspicious day! Wishing you all a very happy Sri Ram Navami 🪔🪔," she concluded her post.

Sithara Ghattamaneni is all set to make her big-screen debut with a special appearance in her father Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The talented star kid made an appearance in the 'Penny' song video from the movie, which is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon.