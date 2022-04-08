Mahesh Babu Rubbishes Rumours Of His Bollywood Debut; 'I Don't Need To Do Hindi Films'

This piece of news might come across as disappointment to Mahesh Babu fans who have been eagerly waiting for the Telugu superstar to foray into the Hindi film industry. Unlike some of his south counterparts, the actor has no plans of entering Bollywood, at least in the near future.

At a recent event held in Hyderabad, Mahesh Babu was asked about working in Hindi films. To this, he replied, "I don't need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it'll get seen all over the world - that's what's happening right now. You would want to be in a position where you do only Telugu films."

Over the years, the Tollywood star has been receiving a lot of film offers from the Hindi film industry. However, Mahesh Babu wants to focus on doing only Telugu cinema. "I have already said that my contribution will be only for Telugu films," the Maharshi actor had said a few years ago in an interview. In fact, even his Instagram bio reads, "Actor in Indian Telugu Cinema."

Speaking about movies, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is slated to hit the big screens on May 12. Besides this film, there's a lot of buzz around Mahesh Babu's upcoming collaboration with SS Rajamouli. Without revealing any details, the Tollywood superstar said that he is very excited about Rajamouli garu's project."

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is currently riding high on the success of his magnum opus, Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR. Not just the critics and the audience, even Mahesh Babu was quite impressed with the film.

He had taken to his Twitter handle and posted, "There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning!" "There are sequences in the film where you forget yourself and get immersed in the cinematic experience. Only a master storyteller can do that!! Sensational filmmaking by the master @ssrajamouli!! So proud, sir!!," he had mentioned in another tweet.