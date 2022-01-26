Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates Her Birthday With Kids Gautham Krishna & Sitara, See Post

Namrata Shirodkar, the actress-turned-producer, and wife of superstar Mahesh Babu turned 50 recently. Interestingly, Namrata took to her official pages and shared a picture clicked during her birthday celebrations, on Tuesday (January 25, 2022). In the blurred picture, the star wife is seen having a great time with her kids, Gautham Krishna and Sitara.

"Anyday .... Hangout with kids ... always the best option 😍😍😍😍#blessed #grateful #love," Namrata Shirodkar captioned her post. The actress-producer's sister Shilpa Shirodkar and many of her industry friends and colleagues wished her a happy birthday in the comments section of her post.

Mahesh Babu wished his dear wife on her 50th birthday with a special picture and message, posted on his official Instagram page. "Happy birthday NSG... You are my rock ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you for sharing my world with me.. 🤗🤗🤗," wrote the superstar on his post. However, the sources suggest that Mahesh Babu stayed away from the birthday celebration, as he is still under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Check out Mahesh Babu's post here:

Unstoppable With NBK: Mahesh Babu Shares An Emotional Experience That Pushed Him To Work For Needy Children



Sitara Ghattamaneni, on the other hand, wished her dear mother with the sweetest video and message. "To the most wonderful, sweetest, incredible mom ever! 😍😍😍Happy Birthday Amma!! I love you to the moon and back 🤗🤗♥️," reads Sitara's birthday post for Namrata Shirodkar.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: First Single Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Might Release On THIS Date!



Gautham Krishna wished his mother on her birthday with a special picture on his official Instagram page. "The sweetest love I've ever known.. our pillar to lean on! Happy Birthday Amma. Love you for everything you do ♥️♥️🤗 @namratashirodkar," reads his post.

Coming to the work front, Namrata Shirodkar is currently busy with the production of her upcoming project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie, which features Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh appears as the female lead opposite Mahesh in the movie.