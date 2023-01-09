Vaarasudu New Release Date Out; Thalapathy Vijay's Film Gets Postponed Due To THIS Surprising Reason

Thalapathy
Vijay
is
going
to
debut
in
Telugu
with
director
Vamshi
Paidipally's
bilingual
project
Vaarasudu.
The
movie's
Tamil
version
titled
Varisu
is
set
to
enthrall
the
viewers
and
fans
of
Vijay
on
January
11
on
the
eve
of
the
Pongal
festival.
However,
the
movie's
Telugu
version
is
delayed
a
bit.
Following
several
rumours,
Dil
Raju
finally
announced
the
release
date
officially
as
January
14.
Speaking
to
the
media
in
Hyderabad
on
January
9,
the
film's
producer
Dil
Raju
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
said,
"Vaarasudu
release
has
been
postponed
due
to
various
reasons.
The
most
important
is
the
clash
between
our
Telugu
superstars
Chiranjeevi
and
Balakrishna
at
the
box
office
this
Sankranthi.
Both
these
films
are
produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers
and
they
had
to
release
the
movie
for
Sankranthi
without
fail."
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy
and
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya
are
releasing
on
January
11
and
12
respectively.
In
addition,
there
is
Ajith
Kumar's
dubbed
version
of
Thunivu
as
Thegimpu,
ready
to
release
at
the
same
time.
Vaarasudu
has
therefore
pushed
ahead
for
giving
adequate
time
and
space
for
both
the
biggies'
films.
Dil
Raju
further
added,
"I
clearly
mentioned
that
Chiranjeevi
and
Balakrishna
are
important
here
in
Telugu.
But
we
have
some
business
equations
to
settle.
Had
I
announced
postponement
earlier,
I
would
have
played
down
myself."
Dil
Raju
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Varisu,
on
the
other
hand,
is
going
to
release
all
over
Tamil
Nadu
and
overseas
in
Tamil
on
January
11.
Meanwhile,
the
makers
of
the
film
are
also
considering
this
as
an
opportunity
to
make
necessary
edits
to
the
Telugu
version,
if
need
be,
reportedly.
During
the
press
meeting,
actor
Meka
Srikanth
was
also
present.
He
said,
"The
decision
taken
by
Dil
Raju
was
gutsy
and
correct.
He
is
risking
it
all
by
having
two
different
release
dates
for
two
languages.
But
we
are
confident
about
the
film's
output
and
Sankranthi
festival
gives
out
the
best
family
movie
in
the
form
of
Varisu/Vaarasudu."
Meanwhile,
Vaarasudu
stars
R
Sarathkumar,
Shaam,
Prakash
Raj,
Sangitha,
Jayasudha,
Khushbu,
and
Ganesh
Venkatraman
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
movie
stars
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Vijay
for
the
first
time.
KL
Praveen
worked
as
the
editor
of
the
film
and
Karthik
Palani
cranked
the
camera.
S
Thaman
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
of
the
film.
