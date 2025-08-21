Coolie Vs War 2 BO Collection Day 7 (Telugu): Rajinikanth Vs Hrithik-NTR; Who Won The First Week Battle?

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Telugu: Two of India's biggest cinematic powerhouses went head-to-head at the box office last week, and fans across the country couldn't have asked for a bigger showdown. Coolie, starring the ever-iconic Rajinikanth, and War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, both hit cinemas on the same day - sparking a nationwide box office battle.

Both films had massive buzz pre-release - Coolie riding high on Thalaiva's return to a mass-action avatar under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, and War 2 being a highly-anticipated sequel from YRF's spy universe, promising slick action and star-studded thrills.

While Coolie roared in the South with Rajinikanth's unbeatable charisma and fan frenzy, War 2 dominated urban multiplexes across North India with its sleek visuals, international appeal, and powerful lead trio. The clash saw divided audiences, but overflowing theatres throughout the week ensured both films made a grand impact.

Now that both films have completed their first week in cinemas, the numbers are in... can you guess which film won the clash in week 1?

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7 Telugu (First Week)

Superstar Rajinikanth is back - and he's back with a bang! His latest release, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has set the box office ablaze in its first week, proving once again why he remains one of India's most beloved and bankable stars.

Released alongside Bollywood's mega action thriller War 2, Coolie has not only held its ground - it has ruled in its strongholds, especially across South India. Packed with action, drama, whistle-worthy dialogues, and vintage Rajini flair, the film is a tribute to the larger-than-life mass entertainers of the '90s, modernized for today's audiences.

After one week in theatres, Coolie has delivered a phenomenal box office performance, especially in the southern belt and overseas markets where Rajinikanth enjoys a massive following. With a solid Rs 15.5 cr opening in the Telugu belt, Coolie saw several drops in numbers on weekdays. As updated by the trade tracking site, the Telugu version minted around Rs 1.15 cr yesterday (Aug 20, Wednesday) and earned Rs 50.25 cr in its first week.

Day 1 (Thurs): ₹ 15.5 Cr

Day 2 (Fri):₹ 13.5 Cr

Day 3 (Sat): ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 4 (Sun): ₹ 6.85 Cr

Day 5 (Mon): ₹ 2.25 Cr

Day 6 (Tues): ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 7 (Wed): ₹ 1.15 Cr

Total Telugu Collection - ₹ 50.25 Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Telugu (First Week)

Yash Raj Films' highly anticipated action thriller War 2 hit cinemas last week with massive hype and a blockbuster cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. Touted as the next big chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, the film made headlines for its record-breaking opening numbers and stylish presentation. But as the first week wraps up, there's a growing sense of disappointment among audiences - and the cracks are starting to show.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 promised a face-off for the ages between Hrithik's Kabir and Jr NTR's fiery new spy character, Vikram. While the action and visuals certainly delivered on scale, fans and critics alike have pointed out that the film lacks emotional depth, a coherent script, and freshness in a genre now crowded with similar titles.

Despite the massive opening weekend driven by hype and fanfare, word-of-mouth has been mixed to negative.

As per Sacnilk, War 2 had a smashing start in the Telugu region and netted around Rs 22.75 cr on the day of its release. After sharp dips after the first weekend, War 2 managed to rake in around Rs 1 cr yesterday (Wednesday) in Telugu. The Telugu dubbed version netted around Rs 51.3 cr, according to Sacnilk, in the first week.

Day 1 (Thurs): ₹ 22.75 Cr

Day 2 (Fri):₹ 12.5 Cr

Day 3 (Sat): ₹ 6.95 Cr

Day 4 (Sun): ₹ 5.35 Cr

Day 5 (Mon): ₹ 1.6 Cr

Day 6 (Tues): ₹ 1.15 Cr

Day 7 (Wed): ₹ 1 Cr

Total Telugu Collection - ₹ 51.3 Cr

Coolie Vs War 2 First Week Collection: Who Won?

It was a neck-to-neck fight. After giving each other a stiff competition at ticket counters, War 2 has managed to win the clash in the Telugu belt, leaving behind Rajinikanth's Coolie by a slight margin of around Rs 1.05 cr, in the first week.