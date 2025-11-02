Mass Jathara Box Office Collection Day 1: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Starrer Film Opens With ₹6.65 Crore In India

Mass Jathara Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja's latest release Mass Jathara began its theatrical journey on a solid note, drawing considerable attention from both fans and trade circles. The Telugu action entertainer, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, hit theaters worldwide on Saturday, November 1, 2025, following its premiere shows a day earlier on Friday evening.

According to early estimates by box office tracking platform Sacnilk, Mass Jathara collected around ₹6.65 crore (India net) in its first two days, combining earnings from the preview and opening day. The film recorded a ₹2.9 crore gross from its premiere shows held on October 31 and added approximately ₹3.75 crore on its first full day of release. The total brings the opening weekend figures to a promising start for the movie.

Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara Opens With Decent Turnout

The movie stars Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles, marking yet another collaboration between Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Mass Jathara is presented by Srikara Studios, with Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya serving as producers.

The film has been crafted as a mass entertainer, aligning with Ravi Teja's trademark screen energy and commercial appeal. Bhanu Bhogavarapu, who both wrote and directed the project, collaborated with a notable technical team that includes music composer Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna, and editor Navin Nooli. The supporting cast features seasoned actors such as Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, and Naveen Chandra.

The initial audience turnout on the release day was encouraging, particularly in key markets like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where Ravi Teja continues to have a strong fan base. The advance bookings prior to the premiere also reflected positive anticipation.

Mass Jathara now depends on the Sunday numbers to determine its first-weekend trajectory. Its box office trend over the next few days will be crucial in assessing its long-term performance.