Mirai Collection Day 4 Early Updates: Monday Crash Hits Hard! Roars Past 45 Cr Despite Over 50% Fall; Earns...

Mirai (Mirai Super Yodha) Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: After the massive success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja is back in action with his 2025 superhero flick Mirai - Super Yodha, and the box office is already feeling the impact. Riding high on sky-rocketing anticipation, the film opened to stellar numbers, with fans flooding theatres over the weekend to catch this high-octane action entertainer. The buzz surrounding Mirai has been electric ever since its first announcement. From the stylized teasers to Teja's superhero avatar, everything about the film screamed blockbuster - and the opening weekend numbers have only confirmed that.

After delivering a thunderous opening weekend, Teja Sajja's Mirai - Super Yodha seems to have hit a speed bump on Monday. Read on...

Mirai Super Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3 (First Weekend)

Teja Sajja has done it again! Following the blockbuster success of HanuMan, his latest outing Mirai - directed by Karthik Gattamneni - kicked off its theatrical run with a smashing opening weekend, setting the tone for what could be yet another superhero hit in his filmography.

With a solid opening of Rs 13 cr, as per Sacnilk, the Telugu-language superhero fantasy film witnessed noticeable growth on Saturday and minted around Rs 15 cr. But on Sunday (day 3), the movie created havoc at ticket counters and added Rs 17 cr, as per the site, taking the total net earnings to Rs 45 cr in 3 days at the domestic box office.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 13 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 15 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 17 Cr

Total - ₹ 45 Cr

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Trends: Massive Monday Drop Alert

However, after a stellar weekend run, Mirai: Super Yodha has faced the familiar Monday slump, with collections seeing a sharp dip by over 50% as the workweek began. Despite the slowdown, the Teja Sajja starrer has crossed the Rs 45 cr-mark today (Monday, Sept 15) at the box office.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Mirai Super Yodha has managed to add ₹ 2.34 cr (approx.) till 6:00 pm. As of now, the overall figures are estimated to be at Rs 47.34 cr.

Mirai Occupancy Day 4 (Telugu)

Morning Shows: 21.81%

Afternoon Shows: 34.47%