V Movie Review: Nani’s 25th Venture Is A Nail Biting Revenge Drama With A Predictable Climax!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas Director: Mohana Krishna Indraganti

V movie, the 25th outing of Natural Star Nani recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Though the film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on March 25, 2020, the makers had to skip the plan owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The director of the high-octane revenge drama Mohana Krishna Indraganti in his earlier interviews reiterated time and again that V would be a visual and audio treat for the audience.

Did the Nani-Sudheer Babu-starrer actually live up to the expectations of the audience? Read on to know...

Plot

The film revolves around a super stylish cop Adithya (Sudheer Babu) who is bestowed with the gallantry award of the year. His life takes a steep turn after a ruthless killer Vishnu (Nani) challenges him and his capability as a police officer. One after the other, the killer takes the lives of several people starting from Adithya's colleague Prasad.

The former leaves certain clues and riddles on the foreheads of the dead to make the hide and seek game between the duo interesting. Apoorva Ramanujam (Nivetha Thomas), a wannabe writer and also a fan (later becomes girlfriend) of Adithya helps him solve a few puzzles of the merciless killer.

Later, it is revealed that Vishnu was an Army officer and an expert in an anti-terrorist operation who was happily married to Saheba (Aditi Rao Hydari). What made him take the rugged and bumpy path in life that he became the most-wanted killer? Who wins the game at the end? Adithya or Vishnu? Well, the movie answers all the questions as it unfolds slowly yet steadily.

Script And Direction

Interestingly, the film has been written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, who deserves a big applause for his writing style. It is to be noted that Aditi Rao Hydari who has lesser screen-timing than the other three actors, has been given immense importance, thanks to the script that makes her look like the soul of the movie. Indraganti has also kept a sheer balance between emotions like action, drama and romance.

Though the director has written the screenplay very precisely in order to capture the emotional depth of each and every character, at few places the movie seemed quite predictable and loose.

Performances

Natural Star Nani: 'Nani and a negative role? No way!' Well, if you were in the league who thought Natural Star wouldn't be able to do justice with the role, thanks to his boy next door status in most of his film, let us tell that you have been proved wrong. Nani as Vishnu has aced the role with utter perfection, be it as the serial killer or the army officer.

There is no denying the fact that the enthralling entry of Nani, in the beginning, was remarkable. His style of essaying the intriguing killer was indeed nail-biting and gripping most of the time. On the other side, Nani's portrayal as the flirtatious lover boy and later husband to Aditi Rao Hydari made us fall in love with him all over again.

Sudheer Babu: The handsome hunk was an absolute treat to watch in the entire film. Though V marks the 25th film of Nani, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Sudheer gave a one-on-one competition to the Natural Star with his utter charisma, style and pure acting chops. His dance number with Nivetha Thomas, 'Baby Touch Me Now' was also one that proved he is one of the true-blue dancers of Tollywood.

Nivetha Thomas: The talented actress who essayed an unconventional role of a crime novel writer captured the attention of the audience, but the lack of screen space in the movie made her character look scattered here and there.

Technical Aspects

The whole setting of the movie is appreciable. A dark colour palate has been used throughout the film, which adds visual depth to the film. The music composed by Amit Trivedi and background score taken care of by S Thaman has played a major role in the film. As the director had reiterated earlier, the music of the film also conveys the story along with the visual treatment. Cinematographer PG Vinda, who has earlier worked with both Nani and Mohana Krishan Indraganti, has done wonders with the visuals.

Verdict

Thought the nail-biting revenge drama V has a predictable climax, Nani's impressive portrayal as a serial killer is unmissable. The 25th venture of Natural Star directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti is a perfect mixture of drama, revenge, romance and action. Other cast of the film including Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas have aced their roles to perfection eventually making V one of the promising films of the year.

