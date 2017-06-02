 »   »   » Adventures Of Omanakuttan Box Office: 13 Days Kerala Collections

Adventures Of Omanakuttan, the film directed by debutant Rohith VS and featuring Asif Ali and Bhavana in the lead roles, can rightly be compared to a phoenix, which rose like a phoenix from the ashes.

The film, which received some rave reviews was in some dire straits in its initial days but later, Adventures Of Omanakuttan got that much needed publicity, through word of mouth, which in turn has helped in increasing the box office collection of the movie.



According to the latest reports, Adventures Of Omanakuttan, which has completed 13 days of its run in Kerala theatres, has fetched approximately 3.01 Crores at the Kerala box office.



The box office collections for this Asif Ali starrer has definitely soared to newer levels. It is a great sight to see experimental movies like Adventures Of Omanakuttan finding a good place in the box office chart.



Reportedly, Adventures Of Omanakuttan is also making its release in the rest of the parts of India on June 02, 2017. Asif Ali, who plays the lead role in the movie has received lot of praises for his performance in the movie.