 »   »   » Box Office Chart (May 22 – May 28): Godha Is Racing Ahead

The summer vacation season is definitely one of the best seasons for Mollywood, as far as box office collections are considered. The good run of Malayalam movies started off by The Great Father continues with the exceptional show of Godha & other movies at the box office.

Most recent releases like Godha, Adventures Of Omanakuttan and Achayans have done a decent job to bring audiences to the theatres. On this note, we take you through the top 5 movies that made the maximum impact at the Kerala box office in the previous week.

5. Comrade In America - CIA Comrade In America - CIA has had a magnificent run at the box office but the flurry of new releases has affected the pace of the movie, a bit. The film-has crossed the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. Box Office Meter:Super Hit 4. Adventures Of Omanakuttan This is the real dark horse of the race. After having a real slow start, the film picked up pace on the weekdays, with housefull shows being registered in many centres. The mouth publicity is definitely doing wonders for Adventures Of Omanakuttan. Reportedly, the film has fetched 2.11 Crores from its 9 days of run at the box office. Box Office Meter: Above Average 3. Achayans Achayans had a comparitively slower start with the film fetching around 2 Crores on its first weekend. Reportedly, the movie has managed to cross the 6-Crore mark at the Kerala box office from its 10 days of run. The box office collections are good enough considering the fact that the film had received average reviews upon its release. Box Office Meter: Above Average 2. Godha Godha, is riding high on the extremely positive reviews that the film received upon its release. Reportedly, the film has managed to gross approximately 6 Crores from its 7 days of run in Kerala. The film is expected to have touched the 8 Crore mark from its 10 days. The second week of the film has also started off on a promising note. A sure shot hit at the box office. Box Office Meter: Hit 1. Baahubali 2 Baahubali 2 is stil going strong at the Kerala box office. The magnum opus is as big at the box office, as well. The film has so far offered a tough competition to Malayalam movies, as well. If reports are to be believed, Baahubali 2 has managed to cross the 65-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. Box Office Meter: Blockbuster

Careful, directed by VK Prakash was the only Malayalam movie that made it to the theatres in the previous week. The film has been getting positive reviews but the box office performance hasn't been that impressive.

Apart from Careful, Sachin: A Billion Dreams also made it to the theatres in Kerala. The first weekend for the film has been exceptionally good with the movie doing a good business in city areas.