 »   »   » Hansika Motwani Joins Mohanlal's Villain

Hansika Motwani, the gorgeous actress is finally all set to enter the Malayalam movie industry. Hansika recently joined the sets of the upcoming Mohanlal movie Villain, which is written and directed by B Unnikrishnan.

Director Unnikrishnan revealed the news and shared the first location still of the actress, through his official Facebook page recently. As per the reports, Hansika Motwani will be playing a brief yet important role in the movie.



The final schedule, which recently started rolling on May 31, is expected to be wrapped by June 24. Vishal, the Tamil actor who plays a key role in the movie, is expected to join the sets of the movie, very soon.



Mohanlal appears in the role of Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop in the movie, which is said to be a stylish thriller. The actor will be appearing in two different get-ups in the movie, which stars Manju Warrier in the female lead.



As per the reports, Manju Warrier appears as Mathew Manjooran's wife in the movie, thus marking her first collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan. Telugu actor Srikanth and Rashi Khanna essay the other pivotal roles.



Manoj Paramahamsa handles the cinematography of the movie. Oppam fame 4 Musics band composes the songs. Sushin Shyam composes the background score. Villain is produced by Rockline Venkatesh for Rockline Productions.