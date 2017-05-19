 »   »   » Achayans Movie Review

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Achayans, is one of the big Malayalam movie releases of
this weekend. The multi-starrer movie, directed by Kannan
Thamarakkulam, is touted to be an out-and-out entertainer with some
suspense elements, as well.
The film has been scripted by popular screen writer Sethu.
Achayans, produced by C K Padmakumar is brought to theatres by
Rejaputhra release.
Synopsis
The story of Achayans revolves around the 'Thottathil'
family. Roy thottathil (Jayaram) is one of the senior most members
of the family. Roy & his brothers decide to go for a trip. The
story takes a turn when they reach aresort, where they meet two
girls, Reetha (Amala Paul) & Prayaga (anu Sithara). What
happens rest has been narrated with some thrilling moments in
Achayans.
Meet the Cast & Crew Members Of
Achayans..
Jayaram As Roy Thottathil
Jayaram plays the lead role Roy Thottathil, the senior-most guy
in the Achayans group. Roy is a rich planter. The actor
appears in a stylish avatar in Achayans.
Unni Mukundan As Tony
Thottathil
Unni Mukundan plays a crucial role in the film. He appears Tony
Thottathil, an Engineering graduate, who is jobless. He is an
alcoholic and spends most of his time doing nothing.
Prakash Raj As Karthik
Viswanath
Popular actor Prakash Raj is back to Malayalam films, after a
brief break. The actor gets to play a crucial role as he appears as
Karthik Viswanath. Interestingly, the character is an ardent fan of
actor Jagathy Sreekumar.
Adil As Aby Thottathil
Adil Ibrahim, plays Aby, the youngest member of the
Achayans gang. Aby is an aspiring politician.
Sanju Sivaram As Rafi
Sanju Sivaram is one among the four members of the
Achayans gang. The actor appears as Rafi. Even though not
from the same family, Rafi is much like a brother to all.
Amala Paul As Reetha
Amala Paul appears as Reetha, a character with a whole lot of
mystery elements. Reetha is a bold girl and she is a biker. It is a
role with a difference for Amala Paul.
Sshivada As Jessica
Sshivada was previously seen in the film Lakshyam. In
Achayans, she plays the role of Jessica, the love interest
of Tony. She is the one who tries to change the drinking habits of
Tony.
Anu Sithara As Prayaga
Anu Sithara, who was previously seen in the last week's release
Ramante Edanthottam, will be seen playing an entirely different
role in Achayans. The actress appears as Prayaga.
Direction – Kannan
Thamarakkulam
Achayans is the third directorial venture of Kannan
Thamarakkulam. His previous venture was the Jayaram starrer
Aadupuliyattam, which did go on to fetch a decent success
at the box office.
Script - Sethu
Popular scriptwriter Sethu, has penned the script for
Achayans. It is his first association with director Kannan
Thamarakulam. The script of Achayans is expected to have
some funny as well as thrilling elements.
Achayans also features actors like Ramesh pisharody,
Dharmajan Bolghatty, Siddique, Janardhanan, Maniyanpilla Raju etc.,
in important roles.
Other Technicalities
The cinematography department of the film has been handled by
Pradeep Nair. The songs of the film have been set to tune by
ratheesh Vega and Bgm is by Gopi Sunder.


Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 12:02 [IST]
