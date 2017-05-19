 »   »   » Godha Movie Review: A Sure Winner!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Godha is the sports comedy movie, which is directed by Basil Joseph. Tovino Thomas and Wamiqa Gabbi essay the lead roles in the movie. Godha is produced by Dr. AVA Anoop and Mukesh Mehta, for AVA Productions and E4 Entertainment.

Godha Story

Anjaneya Das aka Das is an engineering student. His father is extremely passionate about wrestling and is fondly called as Captain by the villagers. Even though Das is a talented wrestler, he quits the sport following a certain incident.



Aditi, who is a friend of Das, is also a passionate wrestler. She leaves to Kerala with Das following some unexpected events, with a special motive. The movie depicts the lives of Aditi and Das' life in the latter's village.



Cast & Crew



Tovino Thomas As Anjaneya Das Tovino Thomas is just perfect as Anjaneya Das, the unfocused young man. The actor totally shines in both humorous and intense aspects of his character, and once again proves that he is one of the finest talents of the current slot.



Wamiqa Gabbi As Aditi Singh Wamiqa is the real star of the movie. The actress delivers a fantastic performance as Aditi, the wrestler. Wamiqa succeeds in making her character absolutely appealing with effortless acting skills and extraordinary screen presence. She is undoubtedly here to stay.

Direction: Basil Joseph After his quite impressive debut, Basil Joseph is back with a thoroughly entertaining watch, Godha. Like his debut venture Kunjiramayanam, Basil has effectively narrated the story of an imaginary village and the people who live there, brilliantly.

He has succeeded in narrating both the emotional and humorous situations without losing the grip. The director has also succeeded in bringing out the best from his actors.

Renji Panicker As Captain Renji Panicker delivers a stunning performance as Captain, the veteran wrestler who struggles to regain his lost fame. The actor-writer simply outshines his co-stars at several moments, with his balanced performance.

Aju Varghese As Balan Aju Varghese is at his humorous best, as Balan in the movie. The actor scores with his outstanding comical timing in humorous sequences.

The Supporting Cast The rest of the star cast, including Mamukoya, Hareesh Perady, Bijukuttan, Hareesh Perumanna, Sreejith Ravi, Pradeep Kottayam, Parvathy, etc., have played their parts to near perfection.

Script: Rakesh Mantodi Rakesh's neatly-written script, which neatly executes the highly appealing storyline with the right addition of humorous elements, is the backbone of the movie.

Cinematography: Vishnu Sarma Vishnu Sarma, the cinematographer has succeeded in making Godha a real visual treat. The movie is simply rich with some exceptionally magnificent frames. The visualisation of wrestling sequences deserve a special mention.

Music: Shaan Rahman Shaan Rahman once again creates a mark with the wonderful songs and background score of Godha. The songs, especially the Wow song and Oh Rabba are extremely catchy. The amazing background score perfectly sinks in with the narrative.



Other Technical Aspects



The up class editing by Abhinav Sunder Nayak makes the movie an even engaging watch, especially in the wrestling sequences. The art department deserves a great applause for the wonderful sets.



Verdict



A thoroughly entertaining movie which will satisfy all types of audiences. Book your tickets right now..!!!





