When actress Pallavi Joshi who was praised highly for her performance in The Kashmir Files, was asked about the same, here's what she said...

The last few months have been all about boycott Bollywood on social media. Netizens are anything but happy with the current scenario in the film industry and they are not leaving a single chance to bash films or celebrities, if they are finding anything offensive about them. Amid the boycott culture, there have been talks about how technicians are getting affected because of films getting rejected in theatres by moviegoers.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Pallavi Joshi said that no matter what happens, there won't be a scenario where films will not be made. As long as films are made, people will get paid unless there is a pandemic again where everything comes to a standstill.

She further said, "But that is nature. But the film industry won't be put under a lock and key. That's a very Utopian thought. It hasn't happened and will never happen."

She went on to add, "To actually say that think about those 250 people who work on our films and what about their livelihood is a wrong argument. They have already been paid. After the release, it's only the producer, the distributor, and the exhibitor that get stuck. Actors, technicians, all the daily wage workers have been paid by then."

Pallavi's The Kashmir Files is one of the most talked about and hit films of 2022. Apart from taking the box office by storm, the film also started a conversation about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and people sympathised with the victims.