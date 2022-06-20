Johnny Depp who is currently basking in the win of his defamation case, recently also made his debut on TikTok. The actor has gained huge support and fans are following him on all social media accounts after the tightly televised trial. Now on Instagram, Depp warned his fans that he does not have any side accounts and there are imposters on social media.

Late Sunday night, Depp shared notes on his Instagram stories and said that he had been 'made aware' of the fake accounts operating in his name. He asked his fans to remain cautious in a note and said, "I've been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms."

He also shared the names of the accounts that he has been using across different platforms. He wrote, "These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: INSTAGRAM @Johnny Depp TIKTOK @Johnny Depp FACEBOOK @Johnny Depp DISCORD @Johnny Depp0854."

Depp concluded the post saying that "these fake accounts can be relentless" and his team is working to combat the problem. "Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X," he wrote.

Depp is currently gearing up for the release of his album with Jeff Beck. During the last week of the trial, the actor also already performing in the UK, announced the album release days after the win. However, he is yet to announce his next film.