Johnny Depp who is currently basking in the win of his defamation case, recently also made his debut on TikTok. The actor has gained huge support and fans are following him on all social media accounts after the tightly televised trial. Now on Instagram, Depp warned his fans that he does not have any side accounts and there are imposters on social media.
Johnny Depp Alerts Fans Of Imposter Accounts, Says 'There Are Fake Accounts Pretending to Be Me'
Late Sunday night, Depp shared notes on his Instagram stories and said that he had been 'made aware' of the fake accounts operating in his name. He asked his fans to remain cautious in a note and said, "I've been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms."
He also shared the names of the accounts that he has been using across different platforms. He wrote, "These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: INSTAGRAM @Johnny Depp TIKTOK @Johnny Depp FACEBOOK @Johnny Depp DISCORD @Johnny Depp0854."
Depp concluded the post saying that "these fake accounts can be relentless" and his team is working to combat the problem. "Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X," he wrote.
Depp is currently gearing up for the release of his album with Jeff Beck. During the last week of the trial, the actor also already performing in the UK, announced the album release days after the win. However, he is yet to announce his next film.
- Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow Appears In Disneyland Light Show For The First Time In Four Years
- Amber Heard Spotted Shopping At A Discount Store After Defamation Case Verdict
- Amber Heard Post Trial Wants To Be A Full Time Mom, Says She Still Loves Johnny Depp
- Amber Heard Made Jury 'Uncomfortable' With Stares, Juror Says She Shed 'Crocodile Tears'
- Johnny Depp Could Sue Ex-Wife Amber Heard For A Second Time After Her New Interview: Report
- Amber Heard Axed From Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Actress' Spokesperson Calls It A Rumour
- Amber Heard Doesn't Blame The Jury In Johnny Depp Defamation Case: I Don't Take It Personally
- Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Opens Up About Dating Rumours; Calls It Sexist
- Johnny Depp May Drop $10.35 M Damages Claim If Amber Heard Stops Appeal, Lawyers Say It Wasn't About Money
- Johnny Depp's Lawyers Reveal Actor's Reaction After Hearing Trial Verdict: He Was Over The Moon
- Amber Heard Reacts To Johnny Depp's TikTok Debut Saying He Is Ready To Move Forward
- Johnny Depp Thanks His Loyal, Trusted And Unwavering Fans, Watch Video