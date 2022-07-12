Johnny Depp Takes A Dig At Amber Heard In New Songs In Album With Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp who is working on his debut French film is also waiting for the release of his new album titled 18 with Jeff Beck. According to reports, in the two songs written by Depp, the actor addressed the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Set to release on July 15, 18 will contain two original songs written by Depp with musician Jeff Beck, along with covers of songs by Lou Reed, The Velvet Underground and The Beach Boys. Earlier in June, a few songs from the albumb were released, including Caroline and No by The Beach Boys.

Johnny also released an original song titled This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr. Meanwhile, the rest of the 13-song album will release on July 15. The review of the original in The Sunday Times revealed some lyrics from the song hinting at his relationship with Heard.

The lyrics in one song said, "I think you've said enough for one motherf***ing night." Meanwhile, in another song titled Sad Motherf***ing Parade, Johnny can be heard singing, "You're sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch," adding, "If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand."

For the unversed, in June 2022 Depp won a $10 million in a defamation suit against Amber Heard over her describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post. The trial continued for six weeks and the verdict was delivered on June 1.

Amber's Team has now filed a new case in Virginia's Fairfax Circuit Court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial. For the unversed, Johnny and Amber married in February 2015 and filed for divorce in May 2016. The divorce was finalised in January 2017.