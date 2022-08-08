However, as per the latest report, Shehnaaz has been replaced in Salman Khan's film and it is being said that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is not following Salman on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill has always been grabbing the headlines. The actress has been in the news for her bind with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and also for being a part of his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is renamed as Bhaijaan. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant had started shooting early this year. Apparently, she is paired with Raghav Juyal in the film. This film will also mark her Bollywood debut. The film also reportedly stars Palak Tiwari and Siddharth Nigam.

While there is no official confirmation about the same, IndiaToday.in report suggests that the rumours are not true. A source was quoted as saying, "The rumours are baseless. She is very much a part of the film."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz, who enjoys huge fanbase, is busy with numerous projects. She has been part of a few Punjabi films already. Recently, there were reports that the actress will be a part of Rhea Kapoor's film.

Advertisement Advertisement

A few days ago, she announced her collaboration with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for their America tour. Titled Sanju Baba Chale Amerika, the tour will kickstart in Canada on August 19 and will go on till August 28, with a finale show in Washington DC. Isha Koppikar, who will be a part of the tour had shared a candid picture with Sana. Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Neeti Mohan and Amit Mishra will also be a part of the tour.

Shehnaaz has also been super active on social media and keeps her fans updated with latest picture. The actress sends fans frenzy with every picture or reel that she shares on social media.