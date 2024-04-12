Elvish Yadav-Shehnaaz Gill Viral Video: Bigg Boss Stars’ Romantic Collab Leaves Fans Saying ‘Kya Jodi Hai’

Elvish Yadav-Shehnaaz Gill Video: Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is undoubtedly the biggest reality show in India, and whoever participates in it becomes a household name. It won't be wrong to say that Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill are among the most popular Bigg Boss contestants. While they were seen in different seasons, Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Bigg Boss 13 respectively, their first-ever collaboration has left fans surprised.

SHEHNAAZ GILL-ELVISH YADAV DHUP LAGTI REEL GOES VIRAL

In a unique collaboration, Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav have joined forces for a romantic video on the song Dhup Lagdi. Fans were pleasantly surprised by this partnership as the duo twinned in black outfits and got romantic with each other. Posting the video on Instagram, the YouTuber wrote, "मेरी तकमील में शामिल हैं कुछ तेरे हिस्से भी, हम अगर तुझसे न मिलते तो अधूरे रह जाते।... #elvishyadav #shehnaazgill #reels #dhuplagdi"

He furthed asked, "Kaisa laga collaboration fir." Take a look at the viral Instagram reel here:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants: Shiv Thakare's KKK 13 Co-Contestant To Participate? Actress Reveals TRUTH

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Villain: After Aayush Anand, THIS Actor To Join Shakti-Bhavika's Show?

As expected, fans loved this special collaboration and showered love on Elvish and Shehnaaz in the comments section. Reacting to the Instagram reel, a user commented, "Kya hi jhodi hai rao sahab (fire and heart emojis)."

Another Instagram wrote, "2 favs in 1 frame."

A third comment reads, "Best collaboration, The chemistry looks amazing and you both look so charismatic on screen."

Well, we totally agree!

ALL ABOUT SHEHNAAZ GILL'S NEW SONG DHUP LAGDI

For those unaware, Dhup Lagdi is sung by none other than Shehnaaz herself. She stars alongside Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Sunny Singh in the original music video. Udaar handled the lyrics and music composition, while Aniket Shukla served as the music director for the song and also assisted with the composition.

The song not only highlights her skills as a soulful singer but also tells the tale of a rural community grappling with the aftermath of a flood that devastated the farmers' fields. The narrative portrays how the men had to depart from the village in search of employment, bidding farewell to their families, while the women remained behind.

Do you think Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill should feature together in a proper music video soon? Share your views in the comments section below.