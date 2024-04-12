Elvish Yadav-Shehnaaz Gill Viral Video: Bigg Boss Stars’ Romantic Collab Leaves Fans Saying ‘Kya Jodi Hai’

Elvish
Yadav-Shehnaaz
Gill
Video:
Hosted
by
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan,
Bigg
Boss
is
undoubtedly
the
biggest
reality
show
in
India,
and
whoever
participates
in
it
becomes
a
household
name.
It
won't
be
wrong
to
say
that
Elvish
Yadav
and
Shehnaaz
Gill
are
among
the
most
popular
Bigg
Boss
contestants.
While
they
were
seen
in
different
seasons,
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
and
Bigg
Boss
13
respectively,
their
first-ever
collaboration
has
left
fans
surprised.
In
a
unique
collaboration,
Shehnaaz
Gill
and
Elvish
Yadav
have
joined
forces
for
a
romantic
video
on
the
song
Dhup
Lagdi.
Fans
were
pleasantly
surprised
by
this
partnership
as
the
duo
twinned
in
black
outfits
and
got
romantic
with
each
other.
Posting
the
video
on
Instagram,
the
YouTuber
wrote,
"मेरी
तकमील
में
शामिल
हैं
कुछ
तेरे
हिस्से
भी,
हम
अगर
तुझसे
न
मिलते
तो
अधूरे
रह
जाते।...
#elvishyadav
#shehnaazgill
#reels
#dhuplagdi"
He
furthed
asked,
"Kaisa
laga
collaboration
fir." Take
a
look
at
the
viral
Instagram
reel
here:
As
expected,
fans
loved
this
special
collaboration
and
showered
love
on
Elvish
and
Shehnaaz
in
the
comments
section.
Reacting
to
the
Instagram
reel,
a
user
commented,
"Kya
hi
jhodi
hai
rao
sahab
(fire
and
heart
emojis)."
Another
Instagram
wrote,
"2
favs
in
1
frame."
A
third
comment
reads,
"Best
collaboration,
The
chemistry
looks
amazing
and
you
both
look
so
charismatic
on
screen."
Well,
we
totally
agree!
ALL
ABOUT
SHEHNAAZ
GILL'S
NEW
SONG
DHUP
LAGDI
For
those
unaware,
Dhup
Lagdi
is
sung
by
none
other
than
Shehnaaz
herself.
She
stars
alongside
Sonu
Ke
Titu
Ki
Sweety
star
Sunny
Singh
in
the
original
music
video.
Udaar
handled
the
lyrics
and
music
composition,
while
Aniket
Shukla
served
as
the
music
director
for
the
song
and
also
assisted
with
the
composition.
The
song
not
only
highlights
her
skills
as
a
soulful
singer
but
also
tells
the
tale
of
a
rural
community
grappling
with
the
aftermath
of
a
flood
that
devastated
the
farmers'
fields.
The
narrative
portrays
how
the
men
had
to
depart
from
the
village
in
search
of
employment,
bidding
farewell
to
their
families,
while
the
women
remained
behind.
Do
you
think
Elvish
Yadav
and
Shehnaaz
Gill
should
feature
together
in
a
proper
music
video
soon?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.