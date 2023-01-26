Yeh Ladki Sabko...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Shiv Thakare Says Priyanka Choudhary Copied Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare hogged all the limelight in the recent episode of Salman Khan's show, courtesy of their fight. The duo engaged in a heated argument during the nominations as they shared their opinion about each other. What caught the attention of the fans was the mention of Sidharth Shukla during their conversation. The Bigg Boss 13 winner, who is no more, trended on Twitter after Shiv took his name while taking a dig at Priyanka Choudhary.

BIGG BOSS 16: SHIV THAKARE SAYS PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY COPIED SIDHARTH SHUKLA'S LINE

Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare attacked each other as they participated in the nomination process. The Udaariyaan actress slammed the Mandali members, saying that they were playing against her. Shiv Thakare mentioned Sidharth Shukla's name, accusing Priyanka Choudhary of 'copying her'. "Sidharth Shukla ki copy," Shiv said as he mocked her. The actress asked him to not twist her words and take Sidharth's name.

"Sidharth ka naam mat le. Mat le naam uska. Maine bola pura ghar mere against tha, add on mat karo (Don't take Sidharth's name. I clearly stated that the entire house was against me. Don't add one)," Priyanka said. She clarified that Shiv Thakare was trying to twist her words.

If this was not enough, Shiv called Priyanka 'besharam' (shameless) as they continued to take digs at each other. There was no end to their tiff and it even made the viewers why they were fighting and not finishing the discussion.

Bigg Boss 16 Fans Upset With Shiv Thakare's Comment Netizens were disappointed with Shiv Thakare's remark in Bigg Boss 16 house and they reminded him that he shouldn't have mentioned Sidharth Shukla's name in the show while taking a jibe at Priyanka. Twitter users praised Priyanka Choudhary for telling Shiv to not take the name of the late actor in their fight. She received appreciation for her gesture on social media. 'Shiv has stooped a new low today, he brought sidharth shukla into a conversation that has nothing to do with him and Priyanka told him to stop,' one user tweeted as he shared the video where Shiv can be seen mentioning Shiv, accusing Priyanka of copying his dialogue from season thirteen. Fans Praise Priyanka Choudhary Fans appreciated Priyanka for correcting Shiv Thakare, mentioning that if someone is compared to Sidharth Shukla, one should take it as a compliment. 'Shiv said 'Priyanka's playing the SIDHARTH SHUKLA CARD & she's his COPY. That's a compliment dude. Yeh ladki sabko PHAAD di aaj. Sidharth was the winner of BB13; Priyanka is the winner of BB16. THAT'S THE SIMILARITY,' the fan wrote on the micro-blogging site. Another fan tweeted, 'My respect for Priyanka has increased even more today, whereas Shiv dragged someone who is not in this world anyone.' 'What a cheap shot by Shiv to use Sidharth Shukla's name in the task. Good Priyanka shut him up. But indirectly Shiv called Priyanka as the winner of the season,' one fan said as she expressed her displeasure over Shiv's mentioning Sidharth in the nomination. Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Priyanka, Shiv Nominated The nomination might have turned heated but it didn't bring any good news for Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as both of them were nominated for eviction. They are in the danger zone along with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, who have now turned into arch rivals in the show. It remains to be seen which contestant will get eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

ABOUT SIDHARTH SHUKLA

Sidharth, who was fondly known for playing the role of Shiv in Balika Vadhu, participated in Bigg Boss 13. He emerged as the winner of the reality show by defeating Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai in a star-studded finale. He is considered as one of the most popular Bigg Boss winners of all time.

Sidharth left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021 after he suffered a heart attack. His untimely demise sent shockwaves across Bollywood and television industry. Several celebrities and netizens expressed their grief over the death of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor on social media.

On the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season three opposite Sonia Rathee.

