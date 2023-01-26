Bigg Boss 16: 'Shiv Thakare Is Nobody Without His Mandali. He Can't Play Alone', Says Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 update: Things have turned heated in the BB 16 house since the past two days. Considering the finale is only two weeks away, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned the impress the viewers. The nomination episode grabbed several eyeballs as Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare locked horns with each other.

"Nimrit akeli kabhi na kheli", which was tossed for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, has been heavily used on social media and in the Bigg Boss 16 house. A certain section of the audience believed that the line got proven when the Choti Sarrdaarni actress, after repeated hints, did not play solo and kept playing at the backfoot within the group.

The group which is known as Mandali in Bigg Boss 16, has received a mixed response from the audience. While their fans love the bond and chemistry, the members have also been accused of 'bullying the contestants outside their group and ganging up' on others in the name of friendship.

BIGG BOSS 16: ARCHANA TARGETS SHIV THAKARE

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestant Archana Gautam raised the topic of Mandali and how they do not play solo. She nominated Shiv giving the reason, "Tum jo bhi khele ho abhi tak Mandali ke sath hi khele ho. Unke support se khele ho. Akele hote toh shayad aap yaha tak nahi aa pate. Aap aaye kyuki aapko woh 6 logon ka support mila hai."

(Translation- Whatever you have played till now you have played it with Mandali. Played it with their support. If you were alone you wouldn't have come this far. You are here because you got the support of those 6 people.)

Archana has raised the issue on multiple occasions where she accused the Mandali members of 'bullying' others the house. She claimed that they get an advantage as they are more in numbers and each vote counts in the end decision.

BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY VS MANDALI

It was interesting to see actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary going headstrong against the Mandali members. Archana Gautam claimed that she dropped the reality check on Shiv and he couldn't take the truth. He started reacting accurately to how actresses expected him to react to the truth.

Many viewers have expressed their displeasure over Shiv Thakare not playing a solo game, saying that it seems like he is carrying the weight of the Mandali. However, the netizens have mentioned that the fans are watching the number game and feel that it is a sign of weakness and hence, Shiv and his group should not take advantage.

