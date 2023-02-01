‘Shaadi Khatare Mai Hai', Rakhi Sawant Burst Into Tears In Front Of Paps; Netizens Say ‘Naya Din Naya Drama'

It seems like drama queen Rakhi Sawant's problems are not ending anytime soon. The actress, who recently got married, was first seen distressed because her husband, Adil Durrani, was not willing to accept their nikkah publicly. After a brief period of denying the marriage, Rakhi lost her mother, Jaya Bheda, to cancer and a brain tumour. The actress made her first public appearance after her mom's funeral and claimed that her marriage with Adil is in danger.

Pictures and videos of Rakhi and Adil's intimate marriage went viral last month. And now, a video of the Bigg Boss veteran sobbing and revealing that she is deeply troubled by her marriage has surfaced. Rakhi in the video can be seen saying, "Bohot disturbed hu. Meri Shaadi khatre mein hai. Tu mujhe maar kyu nahi deta? Mujhe meri shaadi bachani hai. Shaadi koi mazaak nahi hai. Kisi ko kya milta hai meri shaadi shuda zindagi mein aake? Zulm mat karo."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, netizens were furious to watch Rakhi crying in public and bringing everything out. Many took to the comment section and slammed her. One commented, "Oscar winning performance. Why tf she has to cry for everything in front of camera." Another said, "Yaar ye thakti nai h media k saamne rote tamasha karte???" A third person wrote, "Maa mar gyi inka drama hi nhi khatam hota," while another wrote, "Drama shorun ho gia iss Ka phr." "Wow her mom died and she got back to drama so soon," commented one user.

RAKHI SAWANT AND ADIL DURRANI'S MARRIAGE

Rakhi Sawant got married to Mysore-based businessman Adil Durrani last July after dating him for three months. While they kept tight-lipped about their wedding, last month drama relating to the authenticity of her marriage unfolded when Adil refused their nikah. Rakhi was complaining at the time that there were problems in her marriage and that things were not going well between her and Aadil.

Earlier, Rakhi had said, "We are husband and wife and still staying together. But a lot is happening between us that I don't want to reveal now. I shall open the cards when the time is right. I want to remain married to Adil and I am sure about that. I have seen a few things that make me feel that a lot has happened."