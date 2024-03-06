Rakhi Sawant’s Estanged Hubby Adil Marries Dipika Kakar’s Bigg Boss 12 Co-Contestant? DEETS Out

Adil
Khan
Durrani
Second
Wife
Name:
Adil
Khan
Durrani,
Rakhi
Sawant's
estranged
husband,
made
headlines
last
year
for
their
ugly
separation.
After
staying
in
a
Mysuru
jail
for
five
months,
Adil
came
out
in
February
last
year
and
returned
to
Mumbai.
The
Mysuru-based
businessman
was
jailed
following
a
complaint
lodged
by
Rakhi
Sawant
alleging
fraud,
cheating,
and
unnatural
sex.
A
year
after
coming
out
of
jail,
Adil
Khan
Durrani
is
back
in
the
limelight
as
the
latest
reports
suggest
that
he
has
exchanged
wedding
vows
once
again.
According
to
an
ETimes
report,
Adil
got
married
to
one
of
Dipika
Kakar
Ibrahim's
Bigg
Boss
12
co-contestant
on
March
2.
Well,
we're
talking
about
the
commoner
contestant
Somi
Khan.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
ADIL
KHAN
DURRANI
SECOND
WEDDING
AND
WIFE
NAME
Revealing
the
same
a
source
informed
ETimes,
"Adil
got
married
on
March
2nd
in
Jaipur.
It
was
a
completely
hush-hush
ceremony
and
he
wishes
to
keep
it
under
wraps." Talking
about
Adil's
wife,
the
source
added,
"Adil
got
married
to
Somi
Khan,
Saba
Khan's
sister.
The
duo
have
kept
it
undisclosed
as
Adil
has
been
in
the
news
for
many
things.
They
didn't
wish
to
come
out
this
soon."
Well,
this
is
indeed
a
surprising
news
for
everyone.
While
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
from
Adil
and
Somi's
side,
there's
still
no
clarity
on
how
they
met
and
fell
in
love
with
each
other,
if
the
news
of
their
wedding
is
true.
WHO
IS
SOMI
KHAN,
ADIL
KHAN
DURRANI'S
SECOND
WIFE?
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Somi
Khan
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
12
as
a
commoner
contestant
in
2018.
The
season
had
the
theme
of
'vichitra
jodis' and
she
enterted
the
controversial
reality
show
with
her
sister
Saba
Khan.
After
staying
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
for
98
days,
Somi
got
evicted
just
a
few
days
before
the
grand
finale
of
the
season,
eventually
won
by
the
Sasural
Simar
Ka
actress
Dipika
Kakar
Ibrahim.
RAKHI
SAWANT-ADIL
KHAN
DURRANI
CASE
UPDATE
Regarding
the
legal
case,
the
latest
development
revolved
around
Rakhi
obtaining
interim
protection
from
arrest
in
Adil's
case
from
the
sessions
court.
Rakhi
had
also
filed
for
the
cancellation
of
Adil's
bail
in
the
Andheri
court,
and
he
was
given
a
final
opportunity
to
submit
his
response.
Today,
the
court
has
instructed
the
police
officer
to
ensure
the
filing
of
a
chargesheet.
If
Adil
fails
to
appear
or
submit
his
response,
a
non-bailable
warrant
will
be
issued
against
him,
as
stated
by
the
Andheri
magistrate
court.