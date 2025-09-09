Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Collection Day 4: Which Film Took Monday Lead?

Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 4: The box office witnessed an intense showdown on Friday, September 5, as three major films-Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, and The Conjuring: Last Rites-released simultaneously, turning the weekend into a cinematic battleground. The anticipation around each title was sky-high for different reasons: Baaghi 4 brought back Tiger Shroff in full action mode, The Bengal Files promised a politically-charged narrative rooted in real events, and The Conjuring: Last Rites added another chilling chapter to the globally loved horror franchise.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Monday)

After opening on a promising note, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu starrer Baaghi 4 has been witnessing several drops in numbers even on its opening weekend. With an opening day collection of Rs 12 cr, as per Sacnilk, the A. Harsha directorial went on to collect around Rs 9.25 cr on Saturday, followed by Rs 10 cr on Sunday. On Monday (yesterday), the movie recorded a sharp 57.50% drop and managed to add Rs 4.25 cr (approx.), taking the overall 4-day net collection to Rs 35.50 cr.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 12 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 10 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 4.25 Cr

Total - ₹ 35.50 Cr

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4 (Monday)

Ever since the very first day, The Bengal Files - directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri - has been embroiled in controversies. Amidst the ban in West Bengal and limited screenings in other states, the film has been making a lot of noise. As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 1.75 cr on the day of its release. Due to the buzz, the movie recorded a slight boost and netted around Rs 2.25 cr on day 2 (Sat) and Rs 2.75 cr on day 3 (Sun). The controversial political-drama saw a massive 65.45% drop on Monday and minted around Rs 1.10 cr, taking the total to Rs 7.85 cr in 4 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 2.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 1.10 Cr

Total - ₹ 7.85 Cr

The Conjuring Last Rites (Conjuring 4) Box Office Collection Day 4 In India (Monday)

The latest installment in The Conjuring Universe, The Conjuring Last Rites (Conjuring 4) drew horror fans in large numbers initially, especially in urban centres. However, after the initial buzz and weekend surge, Monday collections dipped, as expected for a genre film with a niche audience.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 17.5 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 17.5 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 15.5 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 5.00 Cr

Total - ₹ 55.50 Cr

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites First Monday Collection: Who Won The Clash?

The box office report card is pretty much clear. Despite the drop, The Conjuring Last Rites gave tough competition to Baaghi 4 and won the mega clash on Monday, with Tiger's film lagging behind the Hollywood horror-drama by around Rs 75 lakhs.