Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: Ajay Devgn's Film Might Inch Close To 30Cr Today

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: Expectations for Son of Sardaar 2 were initially modest, but the film has pleasantly surprised audiences since its theatrical release. Viewers have found it genuinely entertaining, with many praising its humor and light-hearted vibe. Several fans have recommended the film as a feel-good watch, perfect for anyone looking to lift their spirits.

As per Filmibeat's report, Son of Sardaar 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 80-90 crores. Will the movie manage to get back its invested amount? As per our exclusive report, film industry analyst Rohit Jaiswal, "Worst scenario, it has to do 100 crore, at least." Let us take look at Son Of Sardaar 2's 1st Monday box office collection:

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Son Of Sardaar 2 has grossed Rs. 1.21 crores at the box office on Day 4 (1st Monday) as of 7.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 stand at Rs. 25.96 crores as per today's early trends.

Will Son Of Sardaar 2 Hit 30Cr Today?

Since Son Of Sardaar 2 is expected to see a fall at the box office today, we can not keep our expectations high for the movie. The movie has grossed 8.25 crores and 9.25 crores on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Even if Son Of Sardaar 2 sees a 50% fall at the box office today then too the movie will earn somewhere between 4-5 crores. This will make Son Of Sardaar 2 inch close to 30 crores; however, it might not hit beyond it. Let us further wait for the day to and and the final report to arrive.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 8.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 1.21 Cr (as of 7.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 25.96 Cr (early trends)

In Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn reprises his beloved role as Jassi Singh Randhawa, this time in Scotland, where he arrives hoping to reconcile with his estranged wife, only to face divorce papers instead. While staying with Pakistani stage performers, led by Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), Jassi unwittingly impersonates a decorated army officer and a father to help a couple secure marriage approval from the formidable Raja Sandhu (Ravi Kishan). As Jassi scrambles to maintain the charade, chaos ensues through mistaken identities, cultural clashes, and slapstick antics, making it a loud, colorful comedy with Punjabi flare.

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release Date

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, hit theatres on August 1, 2025, and is now gearing up for its digital debut. As per a report by OTTplay, the film will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, with its OTT release expected sometime between late September and early October 2025, following the usual 6-8 week post-theatrical window. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the sequel revives Devgn's character Jassi and adds fresh energy with actors like Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. The film also features a special appearance by the late Mukul Dev, adding an emotional touch. With its mix of action, comedy, and Punjabi flavor, Son of Sardaar 2 has generated buzz among fans and is expected to perform well on digital platforms. So if you missed it in theatres, Netflix is where you'll catch all the fun this fall.