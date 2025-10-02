SSKTK Vs Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 1 Early Update: Varun Vs Rishab; WHO's Leading Dussehra Opening?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@dharmamovies, @hombalefilms

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Vs Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 1 Early Update: The festive season has brought with it not just celebration, but also a massive showdown at the box office! Two highly anticipated films - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1 - hit theatres today, October 2, coinciding with Dussehra 2025 and Gandhi Jayanti. Both films come from very different cinematic worlds, making this clash all the more intriguing. Varun Dhawan's SSKTK vs Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1! Two big films, one festive window - who's winning the Dussehra box office war?

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK) Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trend (Opening Day)

On one hand, Varun Dhawan leads the Dharma-backed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a vibrant family entertainer packed with romance, comedy, music, and emotion. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul, the film rides high on its commercial appeal and chartbuster songs like Bijuria and Panwadi.

Amid high expectations, SSKTK opened to decent reviews from fans and critics alike. According to Sacnilk, the family comedy drama has earned Rs 4.79 cr today, on its opening day, till 6 pm.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trend (Opening Day)

On the other hand, Rishab Shetty returns with the much-hyped prequel Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) - a mythological action drama that dives deep into ancient lore, tradition, and divine energy. With Shetty once again donning multiple hats as writer, director, and lead actor, the film has created immense buzz across southern states and among pan-India audiences who loved the original Kantara in 2022.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 has been receiving rave reviews from everyone. Amidst the strong word-of-mouth, the movie has recorded a thunderous opening today and has already netted around Rs 37.73 cr till 6 pm.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Vs Kantara Chapter 1 Opening Day Collection

The latest box office update is pretty clear. Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 has thrashed Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on the opening day and is leading the clash by a solid margin of over Rs 30 cr (Rs 32.94 cr approx.).

It's too early to declare a clear winner yet, but all eyes are on the opening day collection figures, which are expected to give a clearer picture by the end of the day.