From Kannada To Bollywood: Ashwatthama Embraces Pan-Indian Transformation With Shahid Kapoor As Lead

Ashwatthama
Update:
Four
years
ago,
the
Kannada
film
industry
buzzed
with
talks
of
a
movie
named
Ashwatthama,
starring
Dr.
Shivaraj
Kumar
and
directed
by
Sachin
Ravi,
known
for
his
work
on
Srimannarayan.
The
project,
under
the
production
of
Pushkar
Mallikarjunaiah,
encountered
an
interesting
turn
when
Anoop
Bhandari
also
announced
a
film
of
the
same
name
with
Sudeep.
This
sparked
a
week
of
intense
discussion
among
fans
online.
However,
in
a
recent
development,
Ashwatthama
has
transitioned
from
a
regional
project
to
a
Bollywood
production
titled
Ashwatthama:
The
Saga
Continues.
This
update
was
revealed
at
the
Prime
Video
event
in
Mumbai
yesterday
(March
19),
signaling
a
significant
shift
in
the
movie's
direction.
During
the
event,
Sachin
Ravi
expressed
his
lifelong
fascination
with
the
character
of
Ashwatthama
and
disclosed
his
dreams
of
creating
a
film
based
on
the
mythological
figure.
Significantly,
the
film,
while
being
produced
in
Hindi,
will
also
be
available
in
Kannada,
offering
a
unique
opportunity
for
Kannadiga
audiences
to
enjoy
this
Mahabharata
epic
tale.
Furthermore,
the
movie
will
be
dubbed
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
and
Malayalam,
expanding
its
reach
across
India.
Jackky
Bhagnani,
Rakul
Preet
Singh's
husband,
has
stepped
in
as
the
producer,
taking
over
from
Pushkar
Mallikarjunaiah.
Vishnu
Bhagnani
and
Deepika
Deshmukh
are
also
involved
in
the
project's
production.
Interestingly,
there
were
rumors
last
year
about
Sachin
Ravi
directing
Shahid
Kapoor
in
a
film,
sparking
curiosity
among
fans.
Although
it
was
speculated
that
this
collaboration
could
be
for
Ashwatthama,
Sachin
Ravi
clarified
that
their
project
together
would
be
an
entirely
different
story.
Despite
this
clarification,
the
latest
announcement
confirms
that
the
Kannada
version
of
Ashwatthama
has
officially
become
a
Bollywood
endeavor.
This
move
represents
a
significant
shift
for
Sachin
Ravi,
whose
last
project,
Avanae
Srimanarayan,
was
released
nearly
four
years
ago.
Audiences
are
now
keenly
awaiting
to
see
Shahid
Kapoor
embracing
the
role
of
Ashwatthama
and
to
witness
how
Sachin
Ravi
adapts
this
epic
story
for
a
Hindi-speaking
audience.
The
announcement
that
Ashwatthama
is
going
Bollywood
has
not
just
surprised
fans
but
also
reignited
interest
in
how
the
mythological
character
will
be
portrayed
in
this
new
adaptation.
With
Sachin
Ravi
at
the
helm,
the
film
promises
to
bring
a
fresh
perspective
to
the
tale.
As
production
moves
forward,
details
about
the
storyline,
cast,
and
release
date
will
be
eagerly
awaited
by
fans
across
India,
hoping
for
a
cinematic
experience
that
captures
the
essence
of
this
ancient
epic.