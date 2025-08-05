Su From So Box Office Collection Day 11: Kannada Horror Comedy Nears ₹40 Crore Mark In India

Su From So Box Office Collection: Su From So, the Kannada horror comedy directed by J. P. Thuminad, continues to maintain its momentum at the box office well into its second week. The film, which hit theaters on July 25, 2025, has now reportedly grossed an estimated ₹39.4 crore in India across all languages in its first 11 days, according to box office tracker Sacnilk.

The film's strong performance is noteworthy, especially considering that it is Thuminad's directorial debut. Set in the coastal village of Marlur, Su From So explores the comic upheaval in the village caused by a rumor that a ghost named Sulochana has possessed a local youth named Ashoka, played by Shaneel Gautham. The film's blend of local flavor, humor, and supernatural elements appears to have struck a chord with audiences.

According to Sacnilk, the film's opening day (Friday) brought in ₹0.78 crore from the Kannada version alone. The weekend saw substantial growth with ₹2.17 crore on Saturday and ₹3.5 crore on Sunday. The momentum continued through the week, with Thursday closing the first week at ₹3.75 crore. The week-one total stood at ₹20.15 crore.

The second weekend witnessed a similar upward trend, particularly after the release of the Malayalam-dubbed version on August 1. On its second Friday, the film brought in ₹3.8 crore, with collections rising to ₹5.4 crore on Saturday and further to ₹6.55 crore on Sunday. Day 11, which fell on a Monday, registered a dip to ₹3.5 crore, still a healthy number considering weekday trends.

The cumulative total of ₹39.4 crore includes contributions from both the Kannada and Malayalam versions, with the latter steadily gaining traction. Of the Day 11 earnings, ₹3.25 crore came from the Kannada version and ₹0.25 crore from Malayalam.

Su From So: Comedy-Drama Continues To Draw Audiences

Lighter Buddha Films has bankrolled the project, with production credits going to Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa, and Raj B. Shetty. The cast includes Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty in key roles. The music is composed by Sumedh K, with the background score by Sandeep Thulasidas.

With audiences still trickling into theaters, Su From So appears poised for a solid run into its third week, especially if word-of-mouth continues to remain favorable.