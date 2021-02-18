Drishyam 2 Twitter Review: Here Is What The Audiences Feel About The Mohanlal Starrer!

Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer is finally released on Amazon Prime Video. The Jeethu Joseph directorial is unarguably the biggest release from the Malayalam film industry in the last few years. Drishyam 2 is releasing over 200 countries all over the world, thus emerging as the biggest OTT release from the Malayalam film industry so far.

Ahead of its release, several popular celebrities and members of the Malayalam film industry, who had watched the exclusive premiere show, had heaped praises on Drishyam 2. According to the initial reports, the Mohanlal starrer has definitely recreated the magic of the first installment, the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam.

Mohanlal is returning as George Kutty, the much-loved character in Drishyam 2. Meena, the senior actress once again plays Rani, the wife of George Kutty. Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique, who played pivotal roles in the first part, are also appearing the second installment.

Stay locked to this page to know what the audiences feel about Drishyam 2...