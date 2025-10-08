Fated Hearts (Cdrama) Episodes 17-18 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop Today? Where To Stream Online?

Fated Hearts (Cdrama) Episodes 17-18 Streaming Updates: The world of Chinese historical dramas has a new jewel in its crown, and it's called Fated Hearts. Bursting onto screens in 2025, this highly anticipated series stars rising sensation Chen Zheyuan, fresh off his acclaimed role in The White Olive Tree, alongside the graceful and ever-talented Li Qin. The result? A visual and emotional feast that has fans worldwide captivated - and critics taking serious note. 2025 has undeniably been the year of Chen Zheyuan. After charming audiences with his tender performance in the modern romance The White Olive Tree, the Hidden Love star is proving his versatility by stepping into the shoes of a complex, layered historical character in Fated Hearts. His portrayal showcases a more mature, intense side - full of stoicism, charisma, and emotional depth - that's leaving fans swooning and applauding in equal measure.

This drama not only marks his return to the small screen but also cements his growing reputation as one of China's most bankable young actors. Whether he's engaged in sword fights, navigating political schemes, or trading banter with Li Qin's sharp-tongued character, Chen Zheyuan is undeniably at the top of his game.

Fated Hearts (Cdrama) Episodes 17-18 Release Platform In India: Where To Watch Online?

Based on the beloved novel Yi Xiao by Chi Yi Qian Yu, Fated Hearts transports audiences to a richly layered period setting where political intrigue, fated encounters, and hidden identities intertwine. While Zheyuan's performance is winning hearts, it's his onscreen pairing with Li Qin that's creating serious buzz across social media platforms. The duo's electric chemistry is one of the standout features of the series. Li Qin, known for her poise and emotional intelligence as an actress, perfectly complements Zheyuan's brooding charm.

But it's not just the plot drawing attention-it's the sizzling onscreen dynamic between Chen Zheyuan and Li Qin. Their playful banter, emotional depth, and palpable chemistry have sparked a wave of online buzz, with fans praising their ability to bring complex characters to life.

Episodes 17 and 18 of the hit historical C-drama Fated Hearts are set to premiere today, October 8 (Wednesday), exclusively on iQIYI. Fans can expect another thrilling chapter in this tale of love, fate, and political intrigue. iQIYI VIP members will have early access to both episodes, while non-VIP members will be able to watch only Episode 17 today. The good news for international viewers, especially in India, is that the episodes will be available with English subtitles on the iQIYI platform.

With tensions rising and the story entering a pivotal stage, today's episodes promise major twists and emotional highs that fans won't want to miss.

Fated Hearts Episodes 17-18 Release Time Today Online In India

The sparks are flying in Fated Hearts, and viewers are loving every second of the royal romance unfolding on screen. With the drama steadily climbing the popularity charts, excitement for each new episode is only growing stronger. Fortunately, the wait for the next chapter is almost over! According to MyDramaList, Fated Hearts Episodes 17 and 18 are scheduled to premiere today, October 6, at 6:00 PM CST (China Standard Time).

For fans in India, you won't have to wait long - the episodes will be available to stream at 3:30 PM IST,

Fated Hearts Episodes 17-18 Free Download In HD: How To Watch?

Can't wait to see what's next for Prince Feng Sui Ge and Fu Yixiao? Whether you're watching every week or catching up in one epic binge, enjoying Fated Hearts in high quality - and even offline - is super simple. Here's your step-by-step guide to streaming or downloading Episodes 17 and 18 on iQIYI -

Step 1: Get the iQIYI App or Head to the Website

Download the iQIYI app from the App Store, Google Play, or your smart TV's app store. Prefer watching on your laptop? Just visit the official iQIYI website

through any browser.

Step 2: Sign In or Create an Account

Log in using your email, phone number, or social media account. Creating an account helps you keep track of your episodes, save favorites, and access premium features.

Step 3: Subscribe to a VIP or SVIP Plan

To unlock Episodes 17 and 18, you'll need a VIP or SVIP membership. SVIP members get access to both episodes today, while VIP users can watch Episode 17. Choose from monthly, quarterly, or annual plans based on your viewing habits.

Step 4: Turn Up the Quality

Want that crisp, cinematic experience? While watching, tap the "Settings" or "Quality" icon and select HD or Full HD for smoother, sharper playback.

Step 5: Download and Watch Anytime, Anywhere

No Wi-Fi? No problem. Hit the download icon next to the episode and watch Fated Hearts on the go, totally offline. Perfect for commutes or late-night binge sessions!

So there you have it - a quick and easy way to catch Episodes 17 & 18 of Fated Hearts in the best quality possible. Grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready for all the royal twists and heart-fluttering moments!