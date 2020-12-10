Master Release: Vijay To Give Interview After 7 Years And Visit Theatres To Meet Fans?

Vijay’s Exclusive Interview

If rumours are to be believed, Thalapathy is planning to give an exclusive interview for Sun TV, the popular channel which has acquired the satellite rights of Master. Let us tell you that earlier, Vijay has given such an interview before the release of his 2013 action-thriller Thalaivaa. Interestingly, that interview was also for Sun TV.

Vijay To Meet Fans?

On the other hand, Vijay might also visit the theatres to meet his innumerable fans and followers after the release of Master. It is said that the actor is planning to watch the film on the big screen with fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. If true, Vijay will be visiting theatres to meet fans after 11 years of Villu (2009).

Master And COVID-19 Pandemic

As per sources, Thalapathy's team has planned these stints to garner the attention of the audience for a massive inflow of people to the theatres. Notably, Master will be the first big film of Kollywood to release in theatres after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown. It is said that the actor does not want to take any chance and therefore, is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a huge success with the help of his innumerable fans. Notably, Master was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cast And Crew Of Master

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Other than Vijay, the highly awaited film will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.