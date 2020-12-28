Master Trailer: Makers Of Vijay Starrer To Announce The BIG Update Today?

After the massive release of Master's teaser, fans and followers of Vijay are looking forward to the film's trailer release. If reports are to be believed, the trailer of the Vijay-starrer will be out on December 31, 2020, on the special occasion of New Years's eve.

Well now, fans of the actor can't keep calm with an ongoing buzz doing the rounds on social media regarding the film's trailer announcement. As per rumours, the big announcement of Master's highly awaited trailer release will be made today.

It is said that the makers are going to repeat the same strategy used for the first look release of the film last year. Notably, the first look was released on December 31, 2019, while the announcement was made two days before the release on December 28. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the makers' side.

On the other hand, Vijay is gearing up for the release of the film on Pongal 2021. Reportedly, the actor has met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requesting 100% occupancy for Master. It is said that the Film Exhibitor Association's meeting will be held today (December 28, 2020) in this regard.

Talking about Master's cast and crew, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The highly anticipated film also features Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal in key roles. Backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the thriller has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The camera for the film has been cranked by Sathyan Sooryan while the editing is carried out by Philomin Raj.

