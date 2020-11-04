Thalapathy 65: Vijay Chooses Kolamavu Kokila Director Nelson Dilipkumar Over AR Murugadoss?

Not too long ago there were reports emerging about AR Murugadoss' exit from Thalapathy 65 owing to creative differences with Vijay. Though an official clarification regarding the same has not been made, either by the makers or the director himself, we hear that Thalpathy has zeroed in on young director Nelson Dilipkumar to helm the project.

As per recent grapevine, the actor is impressed with Nelson's work that impelled him to approach the director. If true, an official confirmation regarding his inclusion will be made soon. It is said that the film will be an out and out comedy entertainer, a genre which Vijay has not been trying lately. It is also said that KGF stunt choreographer duo Anbariv has also been roped in for #Thalapathy65. The highly awaited project is backed by popular production banner Sun Pictures. The other cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Meanwhile, Vijay will next be seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The film has an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah and Sanjeev.

If reports are to be believed, the highly anticipated teaser of the action-thriller will be out on the special occasion of Diwali. The film which was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 9, was postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Master has camera cranked by cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan while music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

On the other hand, Nelson Dilipkumar is awaiting the release of his second film titled Doctor. The action-comedy film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan is backed by SK Productions and co-produced by Kalai Arasu.

