Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Withdraws His Request To Register The Political Party

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema has been making headlines lately after his tiff with SA Chandrasekhar came into public view. As reported earlier, Vijay and SA Chandrasekhar were not on talking terms due to the differences over the latter's political party. The senior filmmaker was planning to launch a political party, in the name All India Thalapathy Makkal Iyakkam.

Now, the latest reports suggest that SA Chandrasekhar had decided to withdraw his request to register the party. If the reports are to be believed, the filmmaker recently wrote to the election commission, requesting the cancellation of the registration of his political party, All India Thalapathy Makkal Iyakkam.

The reason behind SA Chandrasekhar's sudden decision change remains unknown. But the sources suggest that the filmmaker decided to cancel his request after the major members of the party, including his wife and Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar, who was appointed as the treasurer and party president Padmanabhan decided to step down from their posts.

As reported earlier, Thalapathy Vijay was completely against his father's idea of launching a political party. However, Chandrasekhar remained adamant that the Vijay fans club should be registered as a political party, for his son's future benefits. But the Master actor went on to release an official statement, suggesting that he is in no way related to the party. He also threatened to move legally, if the party used his name or images.

SA Chandrasekhar, who was upset with Vijay's sudden move, went on to reveal that all is not well between him and his son Vijay. According to the senior filmmaker, Vijay is currently stuck in a 'poisonous' circle, and the people who are with him now are using his popularity for their personal benefits. Chandrasekhar also remarked that he was the one who sacrificed his filmmaking career to build his son's career and stood with him as his manager for many years.

