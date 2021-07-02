    For Quick Alerts
      Beast Second Schedule Starts Rolling; Pooja Hegde Joins The Vijay Starrer

      Beast, the highly anticipated 65th film of Thalapathy Vijay went on floors in the first quarter of 2021 in Georgia. As per the latest updates, the second schedule of Beast has now started rolling in Chennai today (July 1, Thursday). Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of the project, has also joined the team in Chennai.

      The gorgeous actress, who is sharing the screen with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time in her career, landed in Chennai on Thursday to kickstart the shooting of Beast. Pooja Hegde looked extremely stylish in the blue checkered romper, paired with a matching blazer in the pictures, which was clicked at the Hyderabad airport.

      As per the reports, the second schedule of Beast has started rolling in the Gokulam Studios in Chennai. As per the reports, Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde are kickstarting the second schedule with the shooting of a song sequence. The new onscreen pair is expected to perform an electrifying dancer number, which is choreographed by Jani Master, in Beast.

      Last week, Pooja Hegde had revealed that she is busy with the dance rehearsals for Beast, on her Insta story. According to the reports, talented musician, Anirudh Ravichander has composed a couple of peppy, fast numbers for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The sources suggest that Beast is going to be a complete treat for the fans of Vijay, as well as the mass film lovers.

      X