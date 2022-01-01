Beast Update: The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer To Release In April 2022

The makers of Beast, the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer have treated the audiences with a massive update, on December 31, Friday. The team revealed a new poster of Beast featuring leading man Vijay and confirmed that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is slated to hit the theatres in April 2022. The new Beast update has set social media on fire now.

In the new poster, Vijay is seen in an intense avatar, with wounds and blood on his face. The Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is sporting a salt n pepper look in the movie, and it has totally impressed both his fans and Tamil cinema audiences.

If the reports are to be believed, a massive update of Beast, most probably the highly anticipated official teaser, will be revealed on the special occasion of New Year 2020. The rumourmills suggest that the makers are planning to reveal the Beast teaser without an official announcement, as a New Year surprise for the Vijay fans.

Expectations are riding high on Beast, which marks Thalapathy Vijay's first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar. The cine-goers are expecting that Beast will be a unique film in Vijay's career, as Nelson Dilipkumar is best known for his expertise in handling wacky, dark comedies. The huge success of the filmmaker's latest outing Doctor has also increased the anticipated over the project.

Thalapathy Vijay, Nelson Dilipkumar & Anirudh Ravichander Shoot For Beast Song Promo!

Vijay's Beast: Selvaraghavan's Character In The Nelson Directorial Is Revealed!

As reported earlier, Beast, which is being made with a massive budget, features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of an intelligence agent. Popular actress Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie, which marks her first collaboration with the actor. Renowned filmmaker Selvaraghavan is playing the lead antagonist in the movie. Reportedly, Selvaraghavan's character in the movie is a highly intelligent hacker. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score. Beast is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.