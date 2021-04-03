KGF Director Prashanth Neel To Direct Thalapathy Vijay And Dil Raju’s Next Project?

Popular Tollywood producer Dil Raju is planning to back a big pan-India film with Tamil superstar Vijay. Interestingly, reports suggest that the makers of the Thalapathy-starrer are planning to get actors from various South Indian states. Amidst all, Dil Raju is reportedly interested to bring KGF director Prashanth Neel on board to direct #Thalapathy67.

Reportedly, the producer has also asked Prashanth Neel to develop a subject for the film. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Dil Raju is keen to have Prashanth Neel as the director for his mega-budget South Indian film with Thalapathy Vijay and the actor too has shown his interest in collaborating with a powerhouse of talent like Prashanth. Vijay, Raju and Prashanth have met once recently to discuss the potential collaboration, and the meet ended on a positive note. Dil Raju and Vijay have asked Prashanth to develop a subject and more meetings will take place in the coming few months before they lock onto all aspects of the film."

The ambitious project is expected to go on floors in 2023, as Vijay and Prashanth Neel are busy with their respective ongoing projects. Hence, only time will clarify whether Prashanth is directing Vijay's next or not. For the unversed, Vijay will be seen playing a con agent in #Thalapathy65, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The Tamil film will also star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It has to be noted that Vijay's last film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj performed exceedingly well at the box office.

Coming back to Prashanth Neel, the director is busy working on his next Salaar, starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. His upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021, in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

