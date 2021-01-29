Master: Amazon Prime’s Price For The Vijay Starrer Will Make Your Jaw Drop!

After earning a tremendous response from the audience and critics alike, Master was released on Friday(January 29, 2021) on Amazon Prime Video. Innumerable fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay, who missed the theatrical experience of the film were quite elated with the OTT release.

Master, which released on Amazon Prime after 16 days of its theatrical run, was reportedly streamed without any censor cuts. As per reports, the sequences which were deleted from its theatrical print were added again while releasing on the video streaming platform.

Well now, what has deviated the attention of the netizens and fans is the ongoing buzz about the film's deal with Amazon Prime Video. If rumours have anything to do with reality, the deal between the two parties was initially Rs 20. 5 crore. Reportedly, Amazon shelled out Rs 15 crore to convince the makers to prepone Master's OTT release date, which helped the film collect a total of Rs 36 crore with its business. On a related note, Master has so far collected Rs 239 crore from its worldwide theatrical run.

Master produced by Thalapathy Vijay's uncle Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, has Vijay Sethupathi as the deadly antagonist. The film also features an ensemble cast including Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the camera is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.

Notably, Master was released on January 13, 2021, ahead of the harvest festival Pongal. The film was simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

