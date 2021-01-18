Master Day 5 Box Office Collection: Vijay Starrer Continues Its Dream Run

Master has indeed become the talk of the town since its release on January 13, 2021, ahead of Pongal. Within a couple of days, the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer entered the elite Rs 100 crore club. The film has garnered an impressive response from the audience and is continuing its dream run without a pause.

As per Film Tracker Ramesh Bala, Master's Tamil version has been doing a tremendous job at the theatres. He had tweeted, "#VijayTheMaster #MasterFilm in Hindi's Nett collection for 3 day is ₹ 1.15 Crs.. (Jan 14th Release) Tamil and Telugu versions have collected ₹ 1.35 Crs Nett for 4 days in the Rest of India Markets.. (Jan 13th Release) Tamil version is almost performing at Pre-covid level." Also, Master continued its Rs 1 crore+ streak in Chennai city for the 4th successive day.

On the fifth day of its release, the action-entertainer has reportedly acquired a net collection of Rs 10-15 crore from its theatrical run in India.

Well, looks like Vijay fans and followers are quite happy with the success of Master and are expecting the film to break all records in the days to come. If you may recall, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. After incessant requests from fans, Master's teaser was released on the occasion of Diwali 2020.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.

Backed by Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

