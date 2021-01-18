Master Day 6 Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Shines Bright!

Master, Vijay's 64th film has been garnering lots of love from the cine-goers and critics alike. The action-entertainer revolves around an alcoholic professor named John Durairaj aka JD played by Thalapathy. His clash with a deadly gangster (Vijay Sethupathi) is the crux of the film, as the latter, who owns a local juvenile home, uses kids for illegal activities.

Talking about the film's performance at the box office, Master has already entered the elite Rs 100-crore club within three days of its release. According to film analysts, the Vijay-starrer's first-weekend domestic shares are Rs 11.3 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 49 crore from Tamil Nadu, Rs 4.1 crore from Kerala, Rs 5 crore from Karnataka, and Rs 1 crore from ROI (Rest of India). The total 1st-weekend share of Master is Rs 70 crore+, while the gross amount is Rs 130 crore.

Including overseas business, the worldwide collection of Master is Rs 155 crore, while the share is Rs 80 crore (approx) for all versions. Reportedly, the action-entertainer has now emerged as the number one film at the global box office for its total gross in the last weekend.

Also, according to Film Tracker Kaushik, Master has now entered the list of all-time Top 10 Tamil Nadu grossers. He had tweeted, "#Master opening 5-days TN gross is around 82 CR. Enters the list of alltime Top10 TN grossers already#ThalapathyVijay's 4th entry in this elite Top10. Lot more milestones to come."

Well, fans and followers are indeed elated and are expecting the film to do miracles with its box office numbers in the days to come.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is backed by Thalapathy's uncle Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.

