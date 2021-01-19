Master Day 7 Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Continues Its Reign

Thalapathy Vijay's Master is indeed ruling the box office like a boss. Though there were several speculations about the film's fate owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions, for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, the release was nothing less than a cakewalk.

Recently, the action-entertainer emerged as the number one film at the global box office for its total gross in the last weekend. Confirming the news, makers of the film took to their social media handle and tweeted, "MasterRaids the world! We are officially the highest-grossing movie on the opening weekend globally! Ulagatharam ullooru vaathiyaaru!"

The film which has crossed Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office, has now acquired a total of Rs 6-7 crore (net) with its 7th day theatrical run in India.

Master backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Sathyam Sooryan. The action-entertainer features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying key roles.

On a related note, though Master was initially scheduled to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, the sudden COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown forced the makers to postpone the release date. The teaser of the Vijay-starrer was released on November 14, 2020, on the special occasion of Diwali. On the other hand, Master was released on January 13, 2021, ahead of Pongal.

