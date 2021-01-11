Master First Review: This Vijay Starrer Might Repeat Pokkiri And Thuppakki’s Success!

Fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay are excited to witness his upcoming film Master in theatres on January 13, 2021. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up to hit the screens ahead of the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

With several hoping that the film might send Thalapathy's hardcore fans into a frenzy, film critic Prakash Mahadev's latest tweet suggests that Master has high chances of turning into a blockbuster hit upon its release.

The tweet also says that as per the inside report, Master would have been the Kollywood hit of 2020, if COVID-19 hadn't brought the world to a standstill last year. Further, Prakash says that the film is expected to repeat the success of Vijay's super hit films Pokkiri (2007) and Thuppakki (2012). Well, with the tweet going viral on social media, fans can't wait to watch the film which will release in just 2 days.

On a related note, Master's brand new poster featuring Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi has been released today. In the intriguing poster, Sethupathi, who is playing the antagonist in the film, can be seen locking horns with Vijay.

Backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.

