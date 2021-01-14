Master Overseas Box Office Collections: The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Off To A Great Start!

Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has already earned blockbuster status. The action thriller, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has started off on a massive note in Tamil Nadu, the rest of India box offices. Now, the latest reports from the trade experts suggest that Master is off to a great start at the overseas box office, as well.

Recently, the renowned trade expert Taran Adarsh confirmed that Master has got a tremendous opening at all the key international markets, including the USA, Australia, and New Zealand. In that case, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has all chances to break all the pre-existing collection records of the overseas box office.

"#Master hits it out of the park... Flying start at key international markets. *Day 1* biz...

Medium star #Australia: A$ 283,517 [₹ 1.61 cr]

Medium star #NewZealand: NZ$ 56,615 [₹ 29.84 lakhs]

Medium star #USA: Biz getting updated. Strong start, despite limited screens.

#MasterFilm #MasterPongal", reads Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Despite hitting the theatres amidst a global pandemic, Master has had a great pre-release hype, thanks to the curiosity induced by the exceptional playlist and terrific teaser and promos. When it comes to the regional market, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has singlehandedly revived the key markets like Kerala, which has been going through a numb phase due to the coronavirus threat.

Master, which marked Thalapathy Vijay's first collaboration with both director Lokesh Kanagaraj and talented actor Vijay Sethupathi, has been receiving positive reviews from the audiences. The action thriller has featured Malavika Mohanan as the female lead, while Arjun Das, Nazar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Gowri G Kishan, and others appeared in the supporting roles.

